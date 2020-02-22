Medpace (MEDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $99.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. SunTrust Banks cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

