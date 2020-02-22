Donegal Group (DGICA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.29. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -58.00%.

Several analysts have commented on DGICA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

