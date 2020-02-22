Equitable Group (EQB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Equitable Group to post earnings of C$3.13 per share for the quarter.

TSE:EQB opened at C$106.48 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$64.00 and a 12 month high of C$121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$108.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.83.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.10, for a total transaction of C$67,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,575,877.90. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total transaction of C$113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$242,385. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,064.

A number of research firms have commented on EQB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.