Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAIL stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.50 and a beta of 2.07. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,920,115.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

