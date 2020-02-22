Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CLVS opened at $11.00 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $32.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.31.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

