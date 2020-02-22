First National Financial (FN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

First National Financial (TSE:FN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect First National Financial to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

First National Financial stock opened at C$37.97 on Friday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.66 and a 12-month high of C$44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,480.49, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.79 per share, with a total value of C$75,019.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,303,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$283,307,691.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

