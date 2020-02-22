Itron (ITRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $85.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. Itron has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Itron alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.