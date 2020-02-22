Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HALO stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $21.97.

Several analysts recently commented on HALO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

