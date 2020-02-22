Trex (TREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $106.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

