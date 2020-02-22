Apergy (APY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apergy (NYSE:APY) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Apergy to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APY stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.47. Apergy has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

