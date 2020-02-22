Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.39 and a beta of 1.12. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 38,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,389,147.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,948,361.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,725 shares of company stock worth $7,731,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.