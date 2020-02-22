Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $17.86 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.