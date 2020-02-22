Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $97.21 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57.

DIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

