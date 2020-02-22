Capital Power (CPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

TSE CPX opened at C$38.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.84. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$29.09 and a 12 month high of C$38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 95.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38.

Get Capital Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.