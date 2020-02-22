Sapiens International (SPNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Sapiens International to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.54 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

