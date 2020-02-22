BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

