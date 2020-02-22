Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HT opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.80 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,146 shares of company stock worth $162,744. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

