Insider Buying: Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Acquires £149.94 in Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Hugh Raven bought 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($197.24).

Hugh Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kier Group alerts:

On Monday, January 20th, Hugh Raven bought 179 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($197.79).

KIE opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.87) on Friday. Kier Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 547 ($7.20). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.77. The firm has a market cap of $230.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58.

KIE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.