Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tesla Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn ($1.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.32). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $928.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $34.30 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.47.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $901.00 on Friday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $625.82 and its 200-day moving average is $374.14.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $1,773,063 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.