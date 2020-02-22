Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

WAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $99,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

