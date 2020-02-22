DA Davidson Comments on Encore Wire Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Encore Wire in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WIRE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $53.01 on Friday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.