Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Increased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Verisk Analytics stock opened at $168.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $122.44 and a 12-month high of $171.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.
In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,896 shares of company stock worth $21,516,032 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.
