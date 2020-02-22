Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Increased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $168.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $122.44 and a 12-month high of $171.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,896 shares of company stock worth $21,516,032 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

