Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Athene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. Athene has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Athene by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Athene by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Athene by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

