Paola Subacchi Acquires 950 Shares of BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) Stock

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) insider Paola Subacchi acquired 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,028 ($5,298.61).
Shares of BRGE opened at GBX 428 ($5.63) on Friday. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.44 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 429 ($5.64). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 415.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.90 million and a PE ratio of 19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst
