Paola Subacchi Acquires 950 Shares of BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) Stock

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) insider Paola Subacchi acquired 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,028 ($5,298.61).

Shares of BRGE opened at GBX 428 ($5.63) on Friday. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.44 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 429 ($5.64). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 415.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.90 million and a PE ratio of 19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

