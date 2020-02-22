Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Cut by Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE:VNO opened at $63.85 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

