Research Analysts Offer Predictions for USA Compression Partners LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of USAC opened at $15.50 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 64.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

