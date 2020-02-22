Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of TSEM opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $60,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,362,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 970,075 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $21,027,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,650,000 after acquiring an additional 755,579 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $14,726,000. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

