Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. Koppers has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Koppers by 433.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Koppers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.