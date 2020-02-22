Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £404.85 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider John Walker purchased 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56).
John Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, John Walker purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, for a total transaction of £350.40 ($460.93).
Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,709 ($35.64) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,595 ($34.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,774.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,941.78.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
