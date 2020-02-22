Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £404.85 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider John Walker purchased 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56).

John Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 15th, John Walker purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, for a total transaction of £350.40 ($460.93).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,709 ($35.64) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,595 ($34.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,774.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,941.78.

A number of research firms have commented on JMAT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

