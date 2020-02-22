Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £404.85 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider John Walker purchased 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56).

John Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, John Walker purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, for a total transaction of £350.40 ($460.93).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,709 ($35.64) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,595 ($34.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,774.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,941.78.

A number of research firms have commented on JMAT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

