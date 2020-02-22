Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) Insider Jaap Stuut Buys 2,500 Shares

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) insider Jaap Stuut bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,906.08).

Shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $63.61 million and a PE ratio of 58.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.17. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.81).

Immunodiagnostic Systems Company Profile

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

