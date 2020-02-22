Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) Insider Jaap Stuut Buys 2,500 Shares

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) insider Jaap Stuut bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,906.08).
Shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $63.61 million and a PE ratio of 58.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.17. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.81).
Immunodiagnostic Systems Company Profile
