James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Isabelle Maddock Sells 1,920 Shares

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Isabelle Maddock sold 1,920 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.36), for a total value of £25,344 ($33,338.60).
Shares of James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,338.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,301.54. James Cropper PLC has a one year low of GBX 880 ($11.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.47).
James Cropper Company Profile
