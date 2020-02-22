James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Isabelle Maddock Sells 1,920 Shares

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Isabelle Maddock sold 1,920 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.36), for a total value of £25,344 ($33,338.60).

Shares of James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,338.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,301.54. James Cropper PLC has a one year low of GBX 880 ($11.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.47).

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

