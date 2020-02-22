Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Insider Buys £49,736.74 in Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,710 ($22.49) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,775.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,861.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,590 ($20.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,540 ($20.26) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,855.82 ($24.41).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

