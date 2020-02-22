Emma Walmsley Sells 11,680 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Emma Walmsley acquired 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.70) per share, with a total value of £120.82 ($158.93).

On Friday, January 10th, Emma Walmsley acquired 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.68) per share, with a total value of £126 ($165.75).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Emma Walmsley acquired 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($22.77) per share, with a total value of £138.48 ($182.16).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,658.20 ($21.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,766.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,725.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,846.87 ($24.29).

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

