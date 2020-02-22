Anthony John Ford Sells 100,000 Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Stock

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Anthony John Ford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £252,000 ($331,491.71).

K3C opened at GBX 257 ($3.38) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The company has a market cap of $108.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.90 ($3.89).

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

