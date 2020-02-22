Xebec Adsorption Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, M Partners Forecasts (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Investment analysts at M Partners issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. M Partners analyst A. Hood expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. M Partners also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on XBC. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

Shares of XBC opened at C$4.50 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $319.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.15.

In other Xebec Adsorption news, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,893,505. Also, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$222,443.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,518,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

