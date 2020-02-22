Relx PLC (LON:REL) Insider Sells £670,988.64 in Stock

Relx PLC (LON:REL) insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,072 ($27.26) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,011.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,911.90. Relx PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Relx alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REL. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,088.80 ($27.48).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.