Relx PLC (LON:REL) Insider Sells £670,988.64 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Relx PLC (LON:REL) insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,072 ($27.26) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,011.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,911.90. Relx PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REL. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,088.80 ($27.48).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson Matthey PLC Insider Purchases £404.85 in Stock
Johnson Matthey PLC Insider Purchases £404.85 in Stock
Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC Insider Jaap Stuut Buys 2,500 Shares
Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC Insider Jaap Stuut Buys 2,500 Shares
James Cropper PLC Insider Isabelle Maddock Sells 1,920 Shares
James Cropper PLC Insider Isabelle Maddock Sells 1,920 Shares
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Insider Buys £49,736.74 in Stock
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Insider Buys £49,736.74 in Stock
Emma Walmsley Sells 11,680 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc Stock
Emma Walmsley Sells 11,680 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc Stock
Anthony John Ford Sells 100,000 Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC Stock
Anthony John Ford Sells 100,000 Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report