Relx PLC (LON:REL) Insider Sells £670,988.64 in Stock

Relx PLC (LON:REL) insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).
Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,072 ($27.26) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,011.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,911.90. Relx PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
