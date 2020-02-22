FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Issued By Svb Leerink

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.54) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.40). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.80) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.44) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RETA. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.13.

RETA opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $283,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

