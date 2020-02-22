Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

CRK opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.