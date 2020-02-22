Insider Selling: St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) insider Mark Allan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.75), for a total transaction of £61,560 ($80,978.69).

LON:SMP opened at GBX 516 ($6.79) on Friday. St. Modwen Properties plc has a 52 week low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 501.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 456.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.42.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that St. Modwen Properties plc will post 1995.000003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (up from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 617.50 ($8.12).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

