Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.26.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $117.45 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,514,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,230.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

