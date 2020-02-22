IQIYI Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:IQ)

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for IQIYI in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQIYI’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get IQIYI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. 86 Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.91. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.