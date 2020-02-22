Talos Energy Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TALO. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

