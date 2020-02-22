Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boston Beer Company Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $9.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s FY2020 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAM. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.14.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $396.64 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $258.34 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,936 shares of company stock valued at $32,483,353. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

