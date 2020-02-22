Richard Benmore Buys 26 Shares of Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) Stock

Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) insider Richard Benmore acquired 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,738 ($22.86) per share, for a total transaction of £451.88 ($594.42).

Shares of RRE stock opened at GBX 1,745 ($22.95) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,914.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,814.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. Rockrose Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 725 ($9.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,290 ($30.12).

About Rockrose Energy

RockRose Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas production and infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It holds interests in the Blake, Ross, Nelson, Howe, Galahad, Mordred, and Seven Seas field projects, as well as the Tors and Grove field unit areas. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

