Richard Benmore Buys 26 Shares of Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) Stock

Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) insider Richard Benmore acquired 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,738 ($22.86) per share, for a total transaction of £451.88 ($594.42).
Shares of RRE stock opened at GBX 1,745 ($22.95) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,914.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,814.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. Rockrose Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 725 ($9.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,290 ($30.12).
About Rockrose Energy
