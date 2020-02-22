FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issued By B. Riley

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $193.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson Matthey PLC Insider Purchases £404.85 in Stock
Johnson Matthey PLC Insider Purchases £404.85 in Stock
Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC Insider Jaap Stuut Buys 2,500 Shares
Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC Insider Jaap Stuut Buys 2,500 Shares
James Cropper PLC Insider Isabelle Maddock Sells 1,920 Shares
James Cropper PLC Insider Isabelle Maddock Sells 1,920 Shares
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Insider Buys £49,736.74 in Stock
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Insider Buys £49,736.74 in Stock
Emma Walmsley Sells 11,680 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc Stock
Emma Walmsley Sells 11,680 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc Stock
Anthony John Ford Sells 100,000 Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC Stock
Anthony John Ford Sells 100,000 Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report