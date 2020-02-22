FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issued By B. Riley

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $193.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

