IntriCon Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:IIN)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of IntriCon in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

IIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

IIN opened at $16.97 on Friday. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 million, a PE ratio of -39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IntriCon by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IntriCon by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

