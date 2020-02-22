Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) Insider David Hardie Buys 53 Shares of Stock

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie purchased 53 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($16.10) per share, for a total transaction of £648.72 ($853.35).

Shares of LON MYI opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.73) on Friday. Murray International Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 11.04 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,228.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.