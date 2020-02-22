Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) Insider David Hardie Buys 53 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie purchased 53 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($16.10) per share, for a total transaction of £648.72 ($853.35).

Shares of LON MYI opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.73) on Friday. Murray International Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 11.04 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,228.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson Matthey PLC Insider Purchases £404.85 in Stock
Johnson Matthey PLC Insider Purchases £404.85 in Stock
Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC Insider Jaap Stuut Buys 2,500 Shares
Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC Insider Jaap Stuut Buys 2,500 Shares
James Cropper PLC Insider Isabelle Maddock Sells 1,920 Shares
James Cropper PLC Insider Isabelle Maddock Sells 1,920 Shares
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Insider Buys £49,736.74 in Stock
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Insider Buys £49,736.74 in Stock
Emma Walmsley Sells 11,680 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc Stock
Emma Walmsley Sells 11,680 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc Stock
Anthony John Ford Sells 100,000 Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC Stock
Anthony John Ford Sells 100,000 Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report