Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now expects that the company will earn $13.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $14.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.79 EPS.

Get AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $73.06 on Friday. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92.

About AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.