Analysts Set Expectations for Outfront Media Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outfront Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Outfront Media has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 94.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 120.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

