Outfront Media Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Outfront Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NYSE OUT opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,307,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 434,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 217,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.